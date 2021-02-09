ALE Property : Half Yearly Report and AccountsOpens in a new Window

Log in
Appendix 4D

Half-year Report

Six Months Ended 31 December 2020

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278 and Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Half yearly

Preliminary

Half-Year ended ('current period'):

(tick)

final (tick)

31 December 2020

(previous corresponding period 31 December 2019)

Results for announcement to the market

6 months to

6 months to

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

Variance

A$'000

A$'000

%

Rental revenue

31,353

30,689

2.2%

Total income

83,012

39,697

109.1%

Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities after income

tax, attributable to security holders

68,081

20,498

232.1%

Profit before income tax, fair value adjustments,

amortisation of prepaid costs and other non-cash

17,946

15,635

items (Distributable profit)

14.8%

Distribution payable for the half-year

21,265

20,458

3.9%

Available and under/(over) distributed at the half-

year (paid from distributable profit and capital))

(3,319)

(4,823)

(31.2%)

Dividends (distributions)

6 months to

6 months to

31 December

31 December

2020

2019

Cents

Cents

Variance

%

December half-year interim distribution per

10.75

10.45

2.9%

security

Franked amount per share

0.00

0.00

-

Record date for distribution entitlement

31 December 2020

Interim distribution will be paid

5 March 2021

Net tangible assets per security

6 months to

6 months to

31 December

31 December

Variance %

2020

2019

Net tangible assets per security

$3.24

$3.09

4.9%

Explanation of results

Brief explanation of results

  • Rental revenue increased by 2.2%. During the period Rent Determinations on 43 properties for CY2018 were received. The increase represents the aggregate impact of the rent determinations , CPI increase in rent for the determined properties for November 2019 and a CPI increase for all properties in November 2020.
  • Total income has increased by 109.1% as there was a fair value increment to properties of $51.6 million in the current period ($8.8 million increment in December 2019).
  • Profit after income tax for the period increased by $47.6 million due to:
    • Increment to property valuations of $51.6 million compared to an increment of $8.8 million in the prior period as property yields decreased from 5.08% to 4.94%;
    • Decrement to derivatives of $0.9 million in the current period compared to a decrement of $2.5 million in the prior period as the decrease in long term interest rates was not as significant then as they were in the current period; and
    • Management costs increased in the current period, due to costs associated with litigation commenced in the Victorian Supreme Court challenging the validity of 19 Victorian rent determinations, costs associated with the CEO transition and increases in insurance costs.
  • The distribution of 10.75 cents per security was 2.9% higher than the previous comparable period.

Reconciliation of profit after tax to total available for distribution

A$'000

Profit after income tax for half-year

$68,081

Plus / (Less)

Fair value adjustments to investment properties

(51,590)

Fair value adjustments to derivatives

858

Employee security based payments

125

Finance costs - non cash

484

Income tax expense / (benefit)

(12)

Total available for distribution

17,946

Distribution payable

21,265

Available and under/(over) distributed at the half-year

(3,319)

Review Status

Independent auditor KPMG has completed a review of the accounts on which this report is based and provided an unqualified opinion.

A copy of the ALE Property Group 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Report with KPMG review opinion is attached.

ALE Property Group

Comprising Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust and its

controlled entities

ABN 92 648 441 429

Half-Year Report 31 December 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
