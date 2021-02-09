ALE Property : Half Yearly Report and AccountsOpens in a new Window
02/09/2021 | 05:29pm EST
Appendix 4D
Half-year Report
Six Months Ended 31 December 2020
ALE PROPERTY GROUP
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278 and Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049
Half yearly
Preliminary
Half-Year ended ('current period'):
(tick)
final (tick)
31 December 2020
(previous corresponding period 31 December 2019)
Results for announcement to the market
6 months to
6 months to
31 December
31 December
2020
2019
Variance
A$'000
A$'000
%
Rental revenue
31,353
30,689
2.2%
Total income
83,012
39,697
109.1%
Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activities after income
tax, attributable to security holders
68,081
20,498
232.1%
Profit before income tax, fair value adjustments,
amortisation of prepaid costs and other non-cash
17,946
15,635
items (Distributable profit)
14.8%
Distribution payable for the half-year
21,265
20,458
3.9%
Available and under/(over) distributed at the half-
year (paid from distributable profit and capital))
(3,319)
(4,823)
(31.2%)
Dividends (distributions)
6 months to
6 months to
31 December
31 December
2020
2019
Cents
Cents
Variance
%
December half-year interim distribution per
10.75
10.45
2.9%
security
Franked amount per share
0.00
0.00
-
Record date for distribution entitlement
31 December 2020
Interim distribution will be paid
5 March 2021
Net tangible assets per security
6 months to
6 months to
31 December
31 December
Variance %
2020
2019
Net tangible assets per security
$3.24
$3.09
4.9%
Explanation of results
Brief explanation of results
Rental revenue increased by 2.2%. During the period Rent Determinations on 43 properties for CY2018 were received. The increase represents the aggregate impact of the rent determinations , CPI increase in rent for the determined properties for November 2019 and a CPI increase for all properties in November 2020.
Total income has increased by 109.1% as there was a fair value increment to properties of $51.6 million in the current period ($8.8 million increment in December 2019).
Profit after income tax for the period increased by $47.6 million due to:
Increment to property valuations of $51.6 million compared to an increment of $8.8 million in the prior period as property yields decreased from 5.08% to 4.94%;
Decrement to derivatives of $0.9 million in the current period compared to a decrement of $2.5 million in the prior period as the decrease in long term interest rates was not as significant then as they were in the current period; and
Management costs increased in the current period, due to costs associated with litigation commenced in the Victorian Supreme Court challenging the validity of 19 Victorian rent determinations, costs associated with the CEO transition and increases in insurance costs.
The distribution of 10.75 cents per security was 2.9% higher than the previous comparable period.
Reconciliation of profit after tax to total available for distribution
A$'000
Profit after income tax for half-year
$68,081
Plus / (Less)
Fair value adjustments to investment properties
(51,590)
Fair value adjustments to derivatives
858
Employee security based payments
125
Finance costs - non cash
484
Income tax expense / (benefit)
(12)
Total available for distribution
17,946
Distribution payable
21,265
Available and under/(over) distributed at the half-year
(3,319)
Review Status
Independent auditor KPMG has completed a review of the accounts on which this report is based and provided an unqualified opinion.
A copy of the ALE Property Group 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Report with KPMG review opinion is attached.
ALE Property Group
Comprising Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust and its
controlled entities
ABN 92 648 441 429
Half-Year Report 31 December 2020
