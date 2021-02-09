ALE Property : Half Yearly Report and AccountsOpens in a new Window

Available and under/(over) distributed at the half-

Results for announcement to the market

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278 and Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Reconciliation of profit after tax to total available for distribution

The distribution of 10.75 cents per security was 2.9% higher than the previous comparable period.

Management costs increased in the current period, due to costs associated with litigation commenced in the Victorian Supreme Court challenging the validity of 19 Victorian rent determinations, costs associated with the CEO transition and increases in insurance costs.

Decrement to derivatives of $0.9 million in the current period compared to a decrement of $2.5 million in the prior period as the decrease in long term interest rates was not as significant then as they were in the current period; and

Increment to property valuations of $51.6 million compared to an increment of $8.8 million in the prior period as property yields decreased from 5.08% to 4.94%;

Profit after income tax for the period increased by $47.6 million due to:

Total income has increased by 109.1% as there was a fair value increment to properties of $51.6 million in the current period ($8.8 million increment in December 2019).

Rental revenue increased by 2.2%. During the period Rent Determinations on 43 properties for CY2018 were received. The increase represents the aggregate impact of the rent determinations , CPI increase in rent for the determined properties for November 2019 and a CPI increase for all properties in November 2020.

Review Status

Independent auditor KPMG has completed a review of the accounts on which this report is based and provided an unqualified opinion.

A copy of the ALE Property Group 31 December 2020 Half-Year Financial Report with KPMG review opinion is attached.