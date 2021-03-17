Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  ALE Property Group    LEP   AU000000LEP0

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALE Property : Capital Management UpdateOpens in a new Window

03/17/2021 | 06:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 March 2021

Announcement No. 06/20

The Manager

Corporate Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Capital Management Update

ALE Property Group ("ALE") has entered into:

  • binding agreements with two Australian and one offshore bank to provide bilateral loan facilities totalling $100m; and

  • binding agreements to issue a 3.5 year floating rate A-MTN for $150m.

The proceeds will be used to refinance the $250m debt facility entered into in April 2020.

The weighted average interest margin of this new debt is 204 bps p.a. This compares to the current 250 bps p.a interest margin on the facility to be repaid. Post these transactions, ALE's pro-forma weighted average debt maturity increases from 1.63 years to 2.65 years.

The A-MTN was heavily over-subscribed with 29 investors being allocated notes. Many of these are investors new to ALE debt.

- Ends -

This ASX release was approved and authorised for release by Guy Farrands, Managing Director.

Contact: Guy Farrands Managing Director ALE Property Group 02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 22:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALE PROPERTY GROUP
06:59pALE PROPERTY  : Capital Management UpdateOpens in a new Window
PU
03/09ALE PROPERTY  : Appendix 2AOpens in a new Window
PU
02/25ALE PROPERTY  : Taxation Components of DistributionOpens in a new Window
PU
02/09ALE PROPERTY  : Half Yearly Report and AccountsOpens in a new Window
PU
02/09ALE PROPERTY  : Half Year Results to 31 December 2020 - PresentationOpens in a n..
PU
02/09ALE PROPERTY  : Half Year Results to 31 December 2020Opens in a new Window
PU
02/09ALE PROPERTY  : Appointment of Chief Financial OfficerOpens in a new Window
PU
02/07ALE PROPERTY  : DRP Allocation PriceOpens in a new Window
PU
2020ALE PROPERTY GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020ALE PROPERTY  : Appendix 3Y - Ms Phillipa DownesOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62,3 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net income 2021 58,0 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net Debt 2021 427 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 902 M 694 M 704 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales 2022 20,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart ALE PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
ALE Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALE PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,35 AUD
Last Close Price 4,50 AUD
Spread / Highest target 0,22%
Spread / Average Target -3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guy Farrands Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael J. Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Wason Mactier Chairman
Margaret Sullivan Compliance Manager
Phillipa Jane Downes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALE PROPERTY GROUP-2.39%708
SCENTRE GROUP5.40%11 722
AEON MALL CO., LTD.12.46%3 814
PLAZA S.A.24.73%3 725
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY10.99%3 372
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY-12.97%2 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ