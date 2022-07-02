Aleafia Health : Audited Financial Statement

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of

Aleafia Health, Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Aleafia Health Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at March 31, 2022 and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the 15-month period then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the 15-month period then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. The key audit matters to be communicated in our auditors' report are as follows:

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment

We draw attention to Notes 3(b), 7 and 8 to the consolidated financial statements. Goodwill and indefinite lived intangible assets are not amortized, but are reviewed for impairment annually or more frequently when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of a cash generating unit ("CGU") exceeds its recoverable amount. Intangible assets with finite lives and property, plant and equipment are reviewed for impairment when events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. During the 15-month period ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $11.3 million for goodwill, $53.1 million for intangible assets and $28.8 million for property, plant and equipment. Estimating the recoverable amount of CGUs and intangible assets is complex and is subject to significant judgments in relation to assumptions used by management. Significant assumptions used by management to estimate the recoverable amount include growth and discount rates, as well as future revenues, gross margins and recoverable values.

We identified the evaluation of the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets as a key audit matter as significant auditor judgment and the involvement of professionals with specialized skill and knowledge