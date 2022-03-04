Aleafia Health : Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements Aleafia Health Inc

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY

To the Shareholders of Aleafia Health Inc.:

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Aleafia Health Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") were prepared by management, which is responsible for the integrity and fairness of the information presented, including the many amounts that out of necessity are based on estimates and judgements. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

In fulfilling its responsibilities, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors oversees the responsibilities of management for financial reporting through an Audit Committee, which is composed entirely of independent directors. This Committee reviews the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and recommends them to the Board of Directors for approval. They meet regularly with management to review internal control procedures and advise directors on auditing matters and financial reporting issues.

February 14, 2022

"Tricia Symmes" "Matthew Sale" Tricia Symmes Matthew Sale Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

-1- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.