  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aleafia Health Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AH   CA01444Q1046

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

(AH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aleafia Health : Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements Aleafia Health Inc

03/04/2022 | 03:06pm EST
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE

MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER

31, 2021 and 2020

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY

To the Shareholders of Aleafia Health Inc.:

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Aleafia Health Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") were prepared by management, which is responsible for the integrity and fairness of the information presented, including the many amounts that out of necessity are based on estimates and judgements. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

In fulfilling its responsibilities, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors oversees the responsibilities of management for financial reporting through an Audit Committee, which is composed entirely of independent directors. This Committee reviews the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and recommends them to the Board of Directors for approval. They meet regularly with management to review internal control procedures and advise directors on auditing matters and financial reporting issues.

February 14, 2022

"Tricia Symmes"

"Matthew Sale"

Tricia Symmes

Matthew Sale

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

-1- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

-
-

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Amounts reflected in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

11,232

30,529

Marketable securities

3

2,310

Trade and other receivables

7,617

13,041

Tax receivables

1,666

4,537

Prepaids and deposits

3,963

5,063

Inventory

9

21,537

27,242

Biological assets

10

1,700

2,511

50,025

82,923

Non-current

Property, plant, and equipment

5

43,017

78,469

Deferred expenses

-

460

Right-of-use assets

4

1,921

2,782

Investments

11

2,391

6,620

Intangible assets

6

-

54,715

Goodwill

6

-

11,314

47,329

154,360

TOTAL ASSETS

97,354

237,283

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

8

23,648

20,166

Lease liability

4

720

441

Credit facility

13

11,445

Convertible debt

12

35,590

24,361

Deferred revenue

-

73

71,403

45,041

Non-current

Lease liability

4

1,761

2,726

Convertible debt

12

-

32,441

Credit facility

13

10,225

-

Deferred tax liability

-

2,854

11,986

38,021

TOTAL LIABILITIES

83,389

83,062

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Share capital

7

404,341

384,265

Contributed surplus

7

90,408

85,025

Deficit

(480,784)

(315,069)

13,965

154,221

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

97,354

237,283

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 16) GOING CONCERN (Note 2)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the board on February 14, 2022.

"Carlo Sistilli "

"Lu Galasso"

Carlo Sistilli - Director

Lu Galasso - Director

-2- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Amounts reflected in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Notes

December 31, December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue

2

11,981

15,663

43,079

45,673

Excise taxes

3,217

460

6,996

1,131

Net revenue

8,764

15,203

36,083

44,542

Cost of sales

Doctor services

-

610

1,128

1,691

Costs of goods sales

6,415

6,993

26,731

20,391

Gross profit before fair value adjustment and inventory provision

2,349

7,600

8,224

22,460

Fair value changes in biological assets and changes in inventory sold

10

(6,633)

(11,106)

(547)

(12,160)

Inventory provision

9

(17,266)

-

(19,648)

(16,973)

Gross loss

(21,550)

(3,506)

(11,971)

(6,673)

Expenses

General and administrative

2,951

6,943

14,336

16,023

Wages and benefits

4,029

503

14,904

8,017

Amortization and depreciation

1,512

543

6,861

8,058

Share-based compensation expense

663

582

2,831

2,690

Bad debt expense

12

988

9,956

1,892

Business transaction costs

951

824

4,330

4,146

10,118

10,383

53,218

40,826

Other expenses (income)

Interest expense, net

12

2,185

3,098

8,161

11,636

Realized gain on LP settlement

-

-

-

(6,344)

Gain on sale of assets

3

-

(1,181)

(12,092)

(1,181)

Fair value through profit and loss adjustments

3,11

8,785

(877)

14,385

(943)

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

7

28,800

-

28,800

-

Impairment of intangible assets

6

-

22,116

53,093

22,116

Impairment of goodwill

6

-

177,476

11,314

177,476

Other non-operating expense (income)

71

(74)

(281)

(481)

39,841

200,558

103,380

202,279

Net loss before income taxes

(71,509)

(214,447)

(168,569)

(249,778)

Income tax

Current income tax expense (recovery)

-

-

-

-

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

-

2,854

(2,854)

(2,540)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(71,509)

(217,301)

(165,715)

(247,238)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

(0.22)

(0.72)

(0.51)

(0.85)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

331,057,612

301,268,686

325,995,982

291,589,929

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

-3- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021

(Amounts reflected in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and warrant amounts)

Number of

Amount

Contributed

Deficit

Total

Shares

Surplus

#

$

$

$

$

Balances, December 31, 2020

301,269,686

384,265

85,025

(315,069)

154,221

Share issuance costs

-

(1,751)

37

-

(1,714)

Issuance of common shares

27,777,500

19,053

3,836

-

22,889

Shares issued under stock option plan

781,250

959

(334)

-

625

Shares issued under deferred share unit plan

89,709

96

-

-

96

Shares issued from warrants exercised

1,050,890

1,719

(958)

-

761

Restricted share units issued/released

110,718

-

(160)

-

(160)

Warrants issued

-

-

131

-

131

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

2,831

-

2,831

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(165,715)

(165,715)

Balances, December 31, 2021

331,079,753

404,341

90,408

(480,784)

13,965

Number of

Amount

Contributed

Total

Shares

Surplus

Deficit

#

$

$

$

$

Balances, December 31, 2019

277,893,686

371,744

80,602

(67,831)

384,515

Issuance of common shares

23,000,000

13,110

1,840

-

14,950

Share issuance costs

-

(1,224)

434

-

(790)

Shares issued from warrants and stock options

exercised

376,000

635

(541)

-

94

Share-based compensation expense

-

-

2,690

-

2,690

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(247,238)

(247,238)

Balances, December 31, 2020

301,269,686

384,265

85,025

(315,069)

154,221

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

-4- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aleafia Health Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
