Aleafia Health : Q4 2021 Interim Financial Statements Aleafia Health Inc
03/04/2022 | 03:06pm EST
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE
MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER
31, 2021 and 2020
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY
To the Shareholders of Aleafia Health Inc.:
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Aleafia Health Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company") were prepared by management, which is responsible for the integrity and fairness of the information presented, including the many amounts that out of necessity are based on estimates and judgements. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
In fulfilling its responsibilities, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors oversees the responsibilities of management for financial reporting through an Audit Committee, which is composed entirely of independent directors. This Committee reviews the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and recommends them to the Board of Directors for approval. They meet regularly with management to review internal control procedures and advise directors on auditing matters and financial reporting issues.
February 14, 2022
"Tricia Symmes"
"Matthew Sale"
Tricia Symmes
Matthew Sale
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
-1- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
-
-
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Amounts reflected in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Note
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
11,232
30,529
Marketable securities
3
2,310
Trade and other receivables
7,617
13,041
Tax receivables
1,666
4,537
Prepaids and deposits
3,963
5,063
Inventory
9
21,537
27,242
Biological assets
10
1,700
2,511
50,025
82,923
Non-current
Property, plant, and equipment
5
43,017
78,469
Deferred expenses
-
460
Right-of-use assets
4
1,921
2,782
Investments
11
2,391
6,620
Intangible assets
6
-
54,715
Goodwill
6
-
11,314
47,329
154,360
TOTAL ASSETS
97,354
237,283
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8
23,648
20,166
Lease liability
4
720
441
Credit facility
13
11,445
Convertible debt
12
35,590
24,361
Deferred revenue
-
73
71,403
45,041
Non-current
Lease liability
4
1,761
2,726
Convertible debt
12
-
32,441
Credit facility
13
10,225
-
Deferred tax liability
-
2,854
11,986
38,021
TOTAL LIABILITIES
83,389
83,062
SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Share capital
7
404,341
384,265
Contributed surplus
7
90,408
85,025
Deficit
(480,784)
(315,069)
13,965
154,221
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
97,354
237,283
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 16) GOING CONCERN (Note 2)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the board on February 14, 2022.
"Carlo Sistilli "
"Lu Galasso"
Carlo Sistilli - Director
Lu Galasso - Director
-2- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Amounts reflected in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Notes
December 31, December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Revenue
2
11,981
15,663
43,079
45,673
Excise taxes
3,217
460
6,996
1,131
Net revenue
8,764
15,203
36,083
44,542
Cost of sales
Doctor services
-
610
1,128
1,691
Costs of goods sales
6,415
6,993
26,731
20,391
Gross profit before fair value adjustment and inventory provision
2,349
7,600
8,224
22,460
Fair value changes in biological assets and changes in inventory sold
10
(6,633)
(11,106)
(547)
(12,160)
Inventory provision
9
(17,266)
-
(19,648)
(16,973)
Gross loss
(21,550)
(3,506)
(11,971)
(6,673)
Expenses
General and administrative
2,951
6,943
14,336
16,023
Wages and benefits
4,029
503
14,904
8,017
Amortization and depreciation
1,512
543
6,861
8,058
Share-based compensation expense
663
582
2,831
2,690
Bad debt expense
12
988
9,956
1,892
Business transaction costs
951
824
4,330
4,146
10,118
10,383
53,218
40,826
Other expenses (income)
Interest expense, net
12
2,185
3,098
8,161
11,636
Realized gain on LP settlement
-
-
-
(6,344)
Gain on sale of assets
3
-
(1,181)
(12,092)
(1,181)
Fair value through profit and loss adjustments
3,11
8,785
(877)
14,385
(943)
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
7
28,800
-
28,800
-
Impairment of intangible assets
6
-
22,116
53,093
22,116
Impairment of goodwill
6
-
177,476
11,314
177,476
Other non-operating expense (income)
71
(74)
(281)
(481)
39,841
200,558
103,380
202,279
Net loss before income taxes
(71,509)
(214,447)
(168,569)
(249,778)
Income tax
Current income tax expense (recovery)
-
-
-
-
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
-
2,854
(2,854)
(2,540)
Net loss and comprehensive loss
(71,509)
(217,301)
(165,715)
(247,238)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
(0.22)
(0.72)
(0.51)
(0.85)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
331,057,612
301,268,686
325,995,982
291,589,929
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
-3- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021
(Amounts reflected in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and warrant amounts)
Number of
Amount
Contributed
Deficit
Total
Shares
Surplus
#
$
$
$
$
Balances, December 31, 2020
301,269,686
384,265
85,025
(315,069)
154,221
Share issuance costs
-
(1,751)
37
-
(1,714)
Issuance of common shares
27,777,500
19,053
3,836
-
22,889
Shares issued under stock option plan
781,250
959
(334)
-
625
Shares issued under deferred share unit plan
89,709
96
-
-
96
Shares issued from warrants exercised
1,050,890
1,719
(958)
-
761
Restricted share units issued/released
110,718
-
(160)
-
(160)
Warrants issued
-
-
131
-
131
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
2,831
-
2,831
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(165,715)
(165,715)
Balances, December 31, 2021
331,079,753
404,341
90,408
(480,784)
13,965
Number of
Amount
Contributed
Total
Shares
Surplus
Deficit
#
$
$
$
$
Balances, December 31, 2019
277,893,686
371,744
80,602
(67,831)
384,515
Issuance of common shares
23,000,000
13,110
1,840
-
14,950
Share issuance costs
-
(1,224)
434
-
(790)
Shares issued from warrants and stock options
exercised
376,000
635
(541)
-
94
Share-based compensation expense
-
-
2,690
-
2,690
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(247,238)
(247,238)
Balances, December 31, 2020
301,269,686
384,265
85,025
(315,069)
154,221
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
-4- ALEAFIA HEALTH INC. Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Aleafia Health Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:05:05 UTC.