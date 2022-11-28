Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aleafia Health Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AH   CA01444Q1046

ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.

(AH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:30 2022-11-28 am EST
0.0700 CAD    0.00%
11/09Aleafia Health Says Achieving Major Profitability Milestone Ahead of Target and $10.6 Million Total Net Revenue in Q2
MT
11/09Transcript : Aleafia Health Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09Aleafia Health Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aleafia Health Successfully Completes TSX Review and Announces Entry into Fifth Province

11/28/2022 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Successful completion of TSX listing review
  • Expansion of adult-use portfolio into key fifth province
  • 5 provinces now selling Aleafia’s adult-use products

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its previous announcements, Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQB: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the TSX delisting review and confirms that the Company satisfies the Toronto Stock Exchange’s requirements for continued listing. Aleafia Health will continue to trade on the TSX without further review at this time.

“We are very pleased that the TSX has completed its five-month long review process and the Company is no longer being assessed for potential delisting. Over that time period, Aleafia has demonstrated performance in its key financial metrics,” said Tricia Symmes, CEO. “It is the result of disciplined work maintaining scalable growth and profitable practices in all areas of business, driving toward our core goals.”

“Driving revenue growth across multiple channels, tightening our expense profile, and building off the success of our flagship brand, Divvy, Aleafia Health remains focused on becoming a top 10 Licensed Producer in the Canadian cannabis landscape,” said Matt Sale, CFO. “We are excited to continue offering shareholders and consumers a house of brands that shows maintained growth and promise.”

Sunday Market House of Brands in Manitoba: The Company has continued its strategic plan to expand adult-use domestic sales and market share which, adding Manitoba as its fifth provincial distribution region, enabling Divvy and the rest of the portfolio to reach over 70% of the Canadian population. Mid-November, the Company launched a portfolio of twelve products, primarily Divvy, right in time for the holiday season. In a province which has a unique direct-to-retailer sales model, this allows the Company to build sales relationships one step closer to the final consumer.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Sale, CFO
IR@AleafiaHealth.com 
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

The Company is a federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis products in Canadian adult-use and medical markets and in select international markets, including Australia and Germany. The Company operates a virtual medical cannabis clinic staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners which provide health and wellness services across Canada.


All news about ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
11/09Aleafia Health Says Achieving Major Profitability Milestone Ahead of Target and $10.6 M..
MT
11/09Transcript : Aleafia Health Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09Aleafia Health Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
11/09Aleafia Health Announces Achieving Major Profitability Milestone Ahead of Target and $1..
GL
11/09Aleafia Health Announces Achieving Major Profitability Milestone Ahead of Target and $1..
AQ
11/02Aleafia Health to Announce Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results
GL
11/02Aleafia Health to Announce Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results
AQ
11/01Shares Up As Aleafia Health Expands Sunday Market House of Brands With Lineup of Winter..
MT
11/01Aleafia Health Expands Sunday Market House of Brands with Coveted Lineup of Winter Prod..
CI
11/01Aleafia Health Expands Sunday Market House of Brands With Coveted Lineup of Winter Prod..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 50,1 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net income 2023 -7,00 M -5,23 M -5,23 M
Net cash 2023 79,5 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28,2 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 -1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,56x
Nbr of Employees 211
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
Duration : Period :
Aleafia Health Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,07 CAD
Average target price 0,17 CAD
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tricia Symmes Chief Executive Officer
Matt Sale Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Sandler Independent Chairman
Michael Verbora Chief Medical Officer
Luciano Galasso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEAFIA HEALTH INC.-48.15%21
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.84%133 052
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.83%67 674
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-23.18%21 385
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY33.21%20 027
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-13.84%16 976