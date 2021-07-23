Alector : AAIC 2021 Reference Deck_INFRONT-2 July 2021
07/23/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
July 2021
AAIC 2021 Reference Slides for
AL001 Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study results
Results to be presented at AAIC on July 29, 2021
12-month data in up to 12 symptomatic FTD-GRN patients and 10 GENFI2-matched historical controls
Primary endpoint
Safety and tolerability in symptomatic FTD-GRN patients
Secondary endpoint
Progranulin level changes in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)
Exploratory endpoints
Changes in biomarkers of lysosomal dysfunction, complement activation and neuronal health at 12 months
PGRN levels, CTSD and LAMP1, C1QB, Nfl
Changes in volumetric MRI
Changes in CDR® plus NACC-FTD-SB cognitive scale at 12 months
2
Creating a matched historical control cohort to contextualize
clinical outcome assessments from
the INFRONT-2 Phase 2 study in symptomatic FTD-GRN patients
3
Approximating the effects of randomization using propensity score matching
Propensity score matching is an established statistical technique to construct a synthetic control group
by matching treated subjects with non-treated subjects of similar characteristics to more accurately estimate the effect of a treatment.
Example use case: Assessing causal inference between taking aspirin and mortality benefit
Reference: Love, T.E. Reducing the Impact of Selection Bias with Propensity Scores. 7th 26 International Conference on Health Policy Statistics
[ICHPS], 18 January 2008. Cleveland, Ohio, USA: Center for Health Care Research and Policy, Case Western University at MetroHealth Medical
4
Center.
Objective: Create a matched historical control for the Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study of AL001
Using the GENFI2 FTD registry, we set out to create a cohort of untreatedparticipants ("GENFI2 matched historical control") that is comparable, based on prospectively identified observed covariates, to a cohort of treatedpatients that participated in the Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study of AL001.
Genetic Frontotemporal Dementia Initiative (GENFI) is a group of research centers across Europe and Canada focused on familial FTD
The aim of the group is to understand more about genetic FTD, particularly in those who have mutations in the progranulin (GRN), microtubule-associated protein tau (MAPT) and chromosome 9 open reading frame 72 (C9orf72) genes
GENFI investigates both people who have developed symptoms of FTD and also people who have a risk of developing symptoms in the future because they carry an abnormal genetic mutation
The organization follows carriers and tracks their disease progression over time using a number of markers including clinical outcome assessments, neuropsychology, imaging, biomarkers and genetics