  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alector, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALEC   US0144421072

ALECTOR, INC.

(ALEC)
  Summary
Alector : AAIC 2021 Reference Deck_INFRONT-2 July 2021

07/23/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
July 2021

AAIC 2021 Reference Slides for

AL001 Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study results

Results to be presented at AAIC on July 29, 2021

12-month data in up to 12 symptomatic FTD-GRN patients and 10 GENFI2-matched historical controls

Primary endpoint

  • Safety and tolerability in symptomatic FTD-GRN patients
    Secondary endpoint
  • Progranulin level changes in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)
    Exploratory endpoints
  • Changes in biomarkers of lysosomal dysfunction, complement activation and neuronal health at 12 months
    • PGRN levels, CTSD and LAMP1, C1QB, Nfl
  • Changes in volumetric MRI
  • Changes in CDR® plus NACC-FTD-SB cognitive scale at 12 months

2

Creating a matched historical control cohort to contextualize

clinical outcome assessments from

the INFRONT-2 Phase 2 study in symptomatic FTD-GRN patients

3

Approximating the effects of randomization using propensity score matching

Propensity score matching is an established statistical technique to construct a synthetic control group

by matching treated subjects with non-treated subjects of similar characteristics to more accurately estimate the effect of a treatment.

Example use case: Assessing causal inference between taking aspirin and mortality benefit

Reference: Love, T.E. Reducing the Impact of Selection Bias with Propensity Scores. 7th 26 International Conference on Health Policy Statistics

[ICHPS], 18 January 2008. Cleveland, Ohio, USA: Center for Health Care Research and Policy, Case Western University at MetroHealth Medical

4

Center.

Objective: Create a matched historical control for the Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study of AL001

Using the GENFI2 FTD registry, we set out to create a cohort of untreatedparticipants ("GENFI2 matched historical control") that is comparable, based on prospectively identified observed covariates, to a cohort of treatedpatients that participated in the Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study of AL001.

  • Genetic Frontotemporal Dementia Initiative (GENFI) is a group of research centers across Europe and Canada focused on familial FTD
  • The aim of the group is to understand more about genetic FTD, particularly in those who have mutations in the progranulin (GRN), microtubule-associated protein tau (MAPT) and chromosome 9 open reading frame 72 (C9orf72) genes
  • GENFI investigates both people who have developed symptoms of FTD and also people who have a risk of developing symptoms in the future because they carry an abnormal genetic mutation
  • The organization follows carriers and tracks their disease progression over time using a number of markers including clinical outcome assessments, neuropsychology, imaging, biomarkers and genetics

5

Disclaimer

Alector Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 17:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -212 M - -
Net cash 2021 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 533 M 2 533 M -
EV / Sales 2021 50,7x
EV / Sales 2022 21,8x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 86,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,76 $
Average target price 41,75 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnon Rosenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shehnaaz Suliman President, Chief Operating & Business Officer
Calvin Yu Vice President-Finance
Tillman U. Gerngross Chairman
Robert Paul Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALECTOR, INC.109.91%1 697
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.83%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.37.17%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS21.48%57 013
BIONTECH SE244.68%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.06%50 308