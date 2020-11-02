Log in
  Report
Alector Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings with Dr. Asa Abeliovich

11/02/2020 | 07:44am EST
  • Independent arbitrator finds in favor of Alector in confidential arbitration proceedings
  • Dr. Abeliovich remains bound by contractual obligations related to the confidentiality of the company’s intellectual property rights

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that an independent arbitrator issued an interim, confidential decision in favor of the company in its dispute with Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Prevail Therapeutics. The arbitrator found Dr. Abeliovich liable for breach of his consulting agreement with Alector and for spoliation based on his destruction of documents relevant to the proceeding. The arbitrator awarded damages for breach of the agreement, and sanctions for the spoliation as well as violation of orders during the proceeding. The monetary amounts of the damages and sanctions will be determined in further proceedings.

“Alector is pleased with the arbitrator’s decision, confirming Dr. Abeliovich’s contractual obligations to Alector, and we look forward to bringing this legal matter to a conclusion,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Alector.

In June 2019, Alector initiated a confidential arbitration proceeding against Dr. Abeliovich, its former co-founder and consulting chief scientific officer and chief innovation officer, related to alleged breaches of his consulting agreement and the improper use of confidential information he obtained during the course of providing services for the company.

Details relating to the arbitration proceeding and its outcome are confidential.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. The Company’s product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company’s immuno-oncology programs.  Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s plans for and anticipated benefits and mechanism of the Company’s product candidates, as set forth in Alector’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 11, 2020, as well as the other documents Alector files from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Alector to differ materially from those contained in Alector’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Alector specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media
Erica Jefferson
Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
Alector, Inc.
301-928-4650
erica.jefferson@alector.com

1AB
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
or

Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -175 M - -
Net cash 2020 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 746 M 746 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart ALECTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alector, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALECTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 34,88 $
Last Close Price 9,41 $
Spread / Highest target 368%
Spread / Average Target 271%
Spread / Lowest Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnon Rosenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shehnaaz Suliman President & Chief Operating Officer
Tillman U. Gerngross Chairman
Calvin Yu Vice President-Finance
Robert Paul Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALECTOR, INC.-45.39%746
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.51%72 904
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS44.76%57 199
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-4.84%54 181
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.31%40 863
BEIGENE, LTD.78.89%26 872
