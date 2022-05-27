Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alector, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALEC   US0144421072

ALECTOR, INC.

(ALEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
9.200 USD   +3.49%
04:31pAlector Reports Inducement Grants as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules
GL
05/24Goldman Sachs Adjusts Alector's Price Target to $6 from $9, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Alector, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-12-2022 11:20 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alector Reports Inducement Grants as permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules

05/27/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that the compensation committee of Alector’s board of directors granted Gary Romano, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s newly-hired Chief Medical Officer, an inducement equity grant on May 27, 2022, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 369,000 shares of the company’s common stock and inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 92,250 shares of the company’s common stock. These inducement stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Alector’s 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related forms of agreements and were granted as inducements material to new employees entering into employment with Alector in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $9.20 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Alector’s common stock on the grant date. The inducement stock options vest monthly over 48 months in equal monthly amounts and the inducement RSUs vest quarterly over three years, commencing on September 1, 2022, in equal amounts, in each case subject to Dr. Romano’s continued employment with the company.

About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts:

1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

Argot Partners (investors)
Eric Kasper/Carrie McKim
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
alector@argotpartners.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 150 M - -
Net income 2022 -143 M - -
Net cash 2022 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 732 M 732 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,93x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ALECTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alector, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALECTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,89 $
Average target price 30,92 $
Spread / Average Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnon Rosenthal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saraswati Kenkare-Mitra President, Head-Research & Development
Marc Edward Grasso Chief Financial, Accounting & Business Officer
Tillman U. Gerngross Chairman
Charles Wolfus VP-Technology & Digital Health
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALECTOR, INC.-56.95%732
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-11.21%80 866
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.22%73 638
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.79%68 965
BIONTECH SE-38.65%38 433
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-22.01%37 870