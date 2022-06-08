Log in
Alector to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/08/2022
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts:

1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com 

Argot Partners (investors)
Eric Kasper/Carrie McKim
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
alector@argotpartners.com


