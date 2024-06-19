Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier:

Developing Alector's Next Generation of Investigational Therapies for Neurodegeneration

Today's Agenda

01

Alector's Leadership in Neurodegeneration

Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and

Peter Heutink, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Alector

The State of Drug Delivery Across the BBB

02

Zhiqiang An, Ph.D., Professor & Robert A. Welch

Distinguished University Chair in Chemistry and Director of

the Texas Therapeutics Institute at UTHealth Houston

Alector Brain Carrier: Our Proprietary BBB Approach

03

Eric Brown, Ph.D., Lead Scientist, ABC Platform, Alector

Alector Brain Carrier: Potential Applications

04

Maxime Ah Young-Chapon, Ph.D., Lead Scientist,

GCase Program, Alector

Closing Remarks and Q&A

05

Peter Heutink, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Alector

12:00-12:15 pm

12:15-12:35 pm

12:35-12:55 pm

12:55-1:15 pm

1:15-1:30 pm

Alector's Leadership in

Neurodegeneration

Ar

non Ro

senthal

, Ph.D.

Peter Heutink, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Scientific Officer

Alector

Alector

Enhanced Long-Term Future with Alector Brain Carrier (ABC) Platform

2024

2025

2026

2027

Anticipated

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Clinical

AL002 AD Phase 2

Latozinemab FTD-GRN

AL101 AD Phase 2

Readouts

Phase 3

Expanding our ability to deliver first and best-in-class therapies for degenerative brain disorders

Novel Targets

Brain Penetrant Proteins, Enzymes

& Antibodies

ABC:

Validated targets

- Years in the making

- Enables targeting diseases that require protein replacement

An Integral

Best-in-ClassBrain-Penetrant

- Enables lower dosing, better brain distribution & subQ delivery

Part of

Proteins, Enzymes & Antibodies

- Enables development of 2nd gen. drugs for clinical programs

Alector Drug

2nd Gen Targets

- Enables development of best-in-class drugs for validated targets

Discovery

Brain-Penetrant Proteins, Enzymes

- Enables brain delivery of non-protein drug modalities

Platform

& Antibodies

Non-Protein drugs

Best-in-Class Brain Penetrant

Expanded Partnering Opportunities

Partnerships

Proteins

Enzymes

Antibodies

Nucleic Acids

Partnering Opportunities with Drug Modalities Experts

Alector: Pioneering the Potential of Immuno-neurology to Address Neurodegeneration

Pioneering science grounded in human genetics, immunology and neurobiology

Ongoing Phase 2 studies in AD (TREM2 & PGRN) and pivotal Phase 3 study in FTD (PGRN)

Diverse and differentiated research portfolio integrating the company's proprietary Alector Brain Carrier (ABC) technology platform

Alector Brain Carrier (ABC): Enhanced Delivery of Biologics Across the BBB

Another tool that supports next-generation and novel immuno-neurology programs

BBB

Maintains homeostasis

and protects by restricting access

Challenge

  • BBB poses a challenge for how much drug gets into the brain

Potential Solution

  • ABC is our proprietary technology designed to enhance brain penetration of therapeutic molecules

Alector Brain Carrier (ABC) Technology Platform Complements Late-Stage Portfolio

Exploring the potential to develop next-

GCase + ABC: PD

generation, brain-penetrant product candidates

PGRN: FTD-GRN

GCase + ABC: LBD

PROGRAMS

TREM2: AD

GPNMB + ABC: PD

PGRN: AD

UD TARGETS + ABC: AD, PD, ALS

CLINICAL

PRECLINICAL

MODALITIES

NAKED ANTIBODIES

ANTIBODIES+ABC

PROTEINS+ABC

ENZYMES+ABC

THERAPEUTIC AREA

NEURODEGENERATION

STRATEGY

IMMUNO-NEUROLOGY: HUMAN GENETICS + IMMUNOLOGY + NEUROSCIENCE

UD = undisclosed

Portfolio: Advancing Novel First-in-Class Programs with Major Rights Retained

ALECTOR'S

TARGET

CANDIDATE

RESEARCH

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

COMMERCIAL

RIGHTS

OWNERSHIP

Latozinemab

FTD-GRN

U.S. 50-50 profit

share with

PGRN

co-promote and

AL101

AD

tiered double-digit

royalties ex-U.S.

TREM2

AL002

AD

Global 50-50 profit

share with opt-in

GPNMB ADP027-ABC

PD

GCase

ADP050-ABC

PD, LBD

UD

ADP052-ABC

AD, PD

UD

ADP054-ABC

ALS, AD, PD

UD

ADP056-ABC

AD

IP portfolio across all programs contains 60+ patent families, which include 100 issued patents and >500 pending patent applications directed to more than 20 targets and/or technologies

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

ABC = Alector Brain Carrier

UD = undisclosed

The State of

Drug Delivery

Across the BBB

Zhiqiang An, Ph.D.

Professor & Robert A. Welch Distinguished University Chair in Chemistry and

Director of the Texas Therapeutics Institute at UTHealth Houston

