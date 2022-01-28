ALEN ENER : Alelion develops additional battery system for electrification of Hiab's cranes

Gothenburg, 28 January 2022

Alelion develops additional battery system for electrification of Hiab's cranes

Alelion Energy Systems has received an initial order for development work, including a number of lithium-ion batteries, in the cranes and construction machinery segment.

The order value is approximately MSEK 2 and the order is estimated for delivery in the second half of 2022. The order was placed by Hiab, global manufacturer and market leader in the field. Hiab is part of the Cargotec group.

Batteries based on lithium-ion technology are becoming increasingly common in construction equipment and work vehicles, a development which is further confirmed by the extended cooperation with Hiab. The new order will entail the electrification of Hiab's e-roller cranes, replacing a solution powered by diesel engines. Alelion has previously developed a battery for Hiab's loader cranes, which powers an electric power take off solution (ePTO) by modern lithium-ion technology during loading and unloading.

In addition to the reduced carbon dioxide emissions, Alelion's battery systems for cranes have various other benefits for the customer as well, such as silent operation in sensitive environments and improved work environment. The battery can also be retrofitted to older crane vehicles.

Since 2006, Alelion Energy Systems is a developer and global supplier of low-voltage battery systems in the materials handling segment. Today, Alelion focuses on more advanced high- voltage battery systems for various applications within the off-highway and special vehicles segment. The company has received a number of major orders in the segment, and is now, upon completion of testing and certification, ready to launch additional series production to existing and new customers.

