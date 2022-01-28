Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Alelion Energy Systems AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALEN ENER : Alelion develops additional battery system for electrification of Hiab's cranes

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gothenburg, 28 January 2022

Alelion develops additional battery system for electrification of Hiab's cranes

Alelion Energy Systems has received an initial order for development work, including a number of lithium-ion batteries, in the cranes and construction machinery segment.

The order value is approximately MSEK 2 and the order is estimated for delivery in the second half of 2022. The order was placed by Hiab, global manufacturer and market leader in the field. Hiab is part of the Cargotec group.

Batteries based on lithium-ion technology are becoming increasingly common in construction equipment and work vehicles, a development which is further confirmed by the extended cooperation with Hiab. The new order will entail the electrification of Hiab's e-roller cranes, replacing a solution powered by diesel engines. Alelion has previously developed a battery for Hiab's loader cranes, which powers an electric power take off solution (ePTO) by modern lithium-ion technology during loading and unloading.

In addition to the reduced carbon dioxide emissions, Alelion's battery systems for cranes have various other benefits for the customer as well, such as silent operation in sensitive environments and improved work environment. The battery can also be retrofitted to older crane vehicles.

Since 2006, Alelion Energy Systems is a developer and global supplier of low-voltage battery systems in the materials handling segment. Today, Alelion focuses on more advanced high- voltage battery systems for various applications within the off-highway and special vehicles segment. The company has received a number of major orders in the segment, and is now, upon completion of testing and certification, ready to launch additional series production to existing and new customers.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Nordström, CEO, Alelion Energy Systems AB +46 702 90 18 58

About Alelion Energy Systems AB (publ)

Alelion is a lithium-ion technology solution provider and manufacturer of battery systems. Alelion makes its clients succeed with their electrification of industrial vehicles and transformation to more sustainable use of energy. With powerful solutions, automated production and an empowering approach, Alelion constantly strives forward, for a better tomorrow. Alelion is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

We have and give the power to change. alelion.com

Alelion's major owners are Fouriertransform, Blomqvist Listed Sustainability and Pegroco Holding. The company's share (ALELIO) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm, with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, phone: +468-503000 50.

Disclaimer

Alelion Energy Systems AB published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB
02:46aALEN ENER : Alelion develops additional battery system for electrification of Hiab's crane..
PU
02:31aAlelion develops additional battery system for electrification of Hiab's cranes
AQ
2021Alelion secures additional production for 2022
AQ
2021Alelion receives major order for high-voltage battery systems worth MSEK 38 from global..
AQ
2021Alelion supplies batteries for a fuel-cell solution, a new customer in the strategicall..
AQ
2021Alelion supplies batteries to new customer in the strategically important Ground Suppor..
AQ
2021New order for batteries for hybrid construction machinery
AQ
2021ALEN ENER : Alelion supplies batteries for electrification of Hiab's loader cranes
PU
2021Alelion supplies batteries for electrification of Hiab's loader cranes
AQ
2021ALEN ENER : Alelion Energy Systems secures financing
AQ
More news
Managers and Directors
Åsa Nordström Chief Executive Officer
Christian Bergaust Chief Financial Officer
Alf Arne Blomqvist Chairman
Fredrik Lüsch Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Håkan Lennart Sandberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB0
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-2.21%216 636
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-19.36%29 727
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-20.27%11 098
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-14.78%10 268
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.26%6 954