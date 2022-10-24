Alembic Pharmaceuticals : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

Date: 25th October, 2022

To,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

'Exchange Plaza', Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Successful completion of USFDA inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Bioequivalence Facility at Vadodara

We would like to inform the exchange that the Company has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its Bioequivalence Facility located at Vadodara without any observations. The inspection was conducted from 17th October, 2022 to 21st October, 2022.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited