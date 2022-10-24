Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APLLTD   INE901L01018

ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(APLLTD)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:41 2022-10-25 am EDT
547.55 INR   -0.16%
10/24Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets No Observations from US FDA for Bioequivalence Facility
MT
10/24Alembic Pharmaceuticals : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
10/18Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets Four Observations from US FDA After Inspection of Gujarat Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alembic Pharmaceuticals : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

10/24/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 25th October, 2022

To,

The Manager,

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

'Exchange Plaza', Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Successful completion of USFDA inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Bioequivalence Facility at Vadodara

We would like to inform the exchange that the Company has successfully completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its Bioequivalence Facility located at Vadodara without any observations. The inspection was conducted from 17th October, 2022 to 21st October, 2022.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

CHARANDEEP SINGH SALUJA

Digitally signed by CHARANDEEP SINGH SALUJA DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=a60bda6662cacaa6dee424354752c8af217d06e3e0b6cc73c4 bb1acdf09b43c5, postalCode=390008, st=GUJARAT, serialNumber=2df2425a9d726770b96178ea7d183d3b13c8557e9c4be4aa f90236628eb533e7, cn=CHARANDEEP SINGH SALUJA

Date: 2022.10.25 08:51:11 +05'30'

Charandeep Singh Saluja

Company Secretary

ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE : ALEMBIC ROAD, VADODARA - 390 003. ● TEL : (0265) 2280550, 2280880 ● FAX : (0265) 2281229

Website : www.alembicpharmaceuticals.com ● E-mail :alembic@alembic.co.in ● CIN : L24230GJ2010PLC061123

Disclaimer

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 03:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
10/24Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets No Observations from US FDA for Bioequivalence Facility
MT
10/24Alembic Pharmaceuticals : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
10/18Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets Four Observations from US FDA After Inspection of Gujarat ..
MT
09/14Alembic Pharmaceuticals : Amendment to AOA/MOA
PU
09/01Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets Two Observations from US FDA After Inspection of Karkhadi ..
MT
08/29Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets No Observations from US FDA After India Unit Inspection
MT
08/29Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets US FDA Nod for Hypertension Management Drug
MT
08/29Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Receives; U.S. Food & Drug Administration Final Approva..
CI
08/17ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for in..
FA
08/08Indian Indices Extend Gains; Mahindra & Mahindra Climbs 3%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 55 065 M 665 M 665 M
Net income 2023 4 442 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net Debt 2023 4 685 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,8x
Yield 2023 1,25%
Capitalization 108 B 1 302 M 1 302 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 216
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 548,45 INR
Average target price 686,56 INR
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chirayu Ramanbhai Amin Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Raj Kumar Shriram Baheti CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Jitendra Mishra Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Charandeep Singh Saluja Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pranav Natverlal Parikh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALEMBIC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-32.23%1 292
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.05%443 569
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY23.37%323 791
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.43%266 650
ABBVIE INC.11.44%260 016
PFIZER, INC.-22.88%252 275