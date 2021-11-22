Alerio Gold : Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia - November 22, 2021, Alerio Gold Corp. (ALE.C) announces that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing and have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "3FRO", with a WKN number of A3C6XZ.

The Company's common shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

"Our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting milestone for the Company. This allows us more direct exposure to our European contacts making it easier for those along with new investors to participate in our growth.", states Jonathan Challis, CEO.

About Alerio Gold Corp.

Alerio Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing natural resource properties, with a focus in Guyana, SA. The company currently has a 100% interest in two gold projects, the Tassawinni and Harpy properties, located in Guyana.

Tassawinni, Previous expenditures of $34 mil, resulting in infrastructure that includes a camp, airstrip and barge docking facility as well as a historic, (SRK 2010), resource of 499,000 ozs, with significant exploration potential along with a license to mine.

Harpy, early- stage exploration project that borders the Aurora deposit of Guyana Goldfields, was recently purchased by Zijin for $323 mil.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jonathan Challis"

Jonathan Challis, CEO presents Alerio Gold Corp

For further information, please contact:

Geoff Balderson

Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Director

Telephone: 604-602-0001

Email: [email protected]

