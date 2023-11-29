(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa on Wednesday announced that the interest rate of the bonds arising from the bond issue denominated to 2029 will be 6.75 percent gross per annum.

The company points out that this yield is calculated as yield to maturity on the date of issue and will not be indicative of any future yield.

Alerion Clean Power rises 0.2 percent to EUR23.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.