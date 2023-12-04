December 04, 2023 at 10:40 am EST

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced on Monday that from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, it bought back 3,570 of its own shares at an average price of EUR23.7595, for a total consideration of EUR84,821.33.

As a result of these shares, Alerion Clean Power holds 491,784 representing 0.9 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power is up 1.7 percent at EUR24.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

