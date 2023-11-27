(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Monday that it bought back 3,581 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR23.8381, for a total consideration of EUR85,364.09.

As of today, the company holds 488,214 treasury shares, accounting for 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock on Monday closed down 0.4 percent at EUR23.95 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

