(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 4,363 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 29.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR26.8933, for a total consideration of EUR117,335.30.

As of today, the company holds 522,973 treasury shares, accounting for nearly 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock closed Tuesday down 1.1 percent at EUR26.30 per share.

