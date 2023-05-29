Alerion Clean Power purchased more than 6,500 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reported Monday that it purchased 6,583 of its own ordinary shares between May 22 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR30.4965, for a total consideration of EUR200,758.79.

As of today, the company holds 342,321 treasury shares, accounting for 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock closed Monday up 1.8 percent at EUR30.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

