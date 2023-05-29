Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   IT0004720733

ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.

(ARN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
30.15 EUR   +1.17%
02:00pAlerion Clean Power purchased more than 6,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
06:02aMib worst among Europeans; MPS tops the Mib
AN
05/26Gostner's company acquires 10,000 shares in Alerion Clean Power
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerion Clean Power purchased more than 6,500 shares of its own common stock

05/29/2023 | 02:00pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reported Monday that it purchased 6,583 of its own ordinary shares between May 22 and 26.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR30.4965, for a total consideration of EUR200,758.79.

As of today, the company holds 342,321 treasury shares, accounting for 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock closed Monday up 1.8 percent at EUR30.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 271 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2022 71,0 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net Debt 2022 462 M 494 M 494 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 1 624 M 1 739 M 1 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 5,83%
Chart ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 30,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Francavilla Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josef Gostner Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Pircher Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadia Dapoz Lead Independent Director
Carlo Delladio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.0.00%1 739
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-8.21%20 451
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.15.30%18 851
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-19.85%5 504
NEOEN-19.13%4 545
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-5.58%3 385
