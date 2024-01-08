(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reported Monday that it purchased 6,489 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR26.0897, for a total value of EUR169,295.96.

As of today, the company holds 529,462 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock closed Monday up 4.5 percent at EUR26.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

