(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 8,294

treasury shares between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR24.5244 for a total value of EUR203,405.02.

As a result of these purchases, Alerion holds 500,078 representing 0.9 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Green Power closed Monday down 1.8 percent to EUR24.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

