(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reported Monday that it bought back 8,951 of its own ordinary shares between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27.

The shares were re-purchased at an average unit price of EUR23.5232, for a total consideration of EUR210,556.18.

As of today, the company holds 466,604 treasury shares, accounting for 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock is up 0.9 percent at EUR22.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.