(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reports Monday that it bought back 10,667 of its own shares from July 31 to Aug. 4.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR27.7602, for a total value of EUR296,118.29.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power is 399,602 representing 0.7 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock closed Monday in the red by 2.8 percent at EUR26.40 per share.

