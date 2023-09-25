(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reports Monday that it bought back 4,250 of its own shares from Sept. 18 to 22.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR27.3767, with a total value of EUR116,350.85.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power is 431,821 representing 0.8 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock closed Monday in the red by 3.0 percent at EUR26.15 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

