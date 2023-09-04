Today at 09:24 am

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reports Monday that it bought back 4,291 of its own shares from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR28.5826, with a total value of EUR122,647.94.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power is 419,590 representing 0.8 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock is flat at EUR28.80 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

