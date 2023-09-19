September 19, 2023 at 10:48 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reports Tuesday that it bought back 2,949 of its own shares from Sept. 11 to 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR27.6832, with a total value of EUR81,637.65.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power is 427,571 representing 0.8 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power's stock is in the red by 1.8 percent at EUR27.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

