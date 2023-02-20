Alerion Clean Power updates on buyback program

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Monday that from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2023, it purchased 3,627 of its own shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR31.5468 per share for a total value of EUR114,420.25.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power as of and including February 17, 2023 is 330,289 representing 0.7 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power trades in the red by 1.3 percent at EUR31.15 per share.

