  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   IT0004720733

ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.

(ARN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:09:29 2023-02-20 am EST
31.20 EUR   -1.11%
08:04aAlerion Clean Power updates on buyback program
AN
02/13Alerion Clean Power takes over own shares for more than EUR184,000
AN
02/09Mib at annual high; TIM retracts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerion Clean Power updates on buyback program

02/20/2023 | 08:04am EST
(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Monday that from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2023, it purchased 3,627 of its own shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR31.5468 per share for a total value of EUR114,420.25.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power as of and including February 17, 2023 is 330,289 representing 0.7 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power trades in the red by 1.3 percent at EUR31.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 172 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 807 M 860 M 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,9x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 1 701 M 1 814 M 1 814 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 5,83%
Chart ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,55 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Francavilla Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josef Gostner Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nadia Dapoz Lead Independent Director
Carlo Delladio Lead Independent Director
Antonia Coppola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.-2.02%1 814
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-3.35%20 373
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.3.94%17 980
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.86%6 198
NEOEN-6.54%4 014
ENCAVIS AG2.52%3 254