  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   IT0004720733

ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.

(ARN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:25:30 2023-06-12 am EDT
29.90 EUR   +1.70%
10:54aAlerion Clean Power updates on its buyback program
AN
06/05Alerion Clean Power buys back own shares for more than EUR117,000
AN
05/29Alerion Clean Power purchased more than 6,500 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerion Clean Power updates on its buyback program

06/12/2023 | 10:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Monday that it has bought back 4,325 shares from June 5 to June 9, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR29.8592 for a total consideration of EUR129,140.89.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power as of June 9, 2023 is 350,506 representing 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power trades in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR29.90 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 271 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2022 71,0 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
Net Debt 2022 462 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 1 584 M 1 703 M 1 703 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 5,83%
Chart ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 29,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Francavilla Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josef Gostner Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Pircher Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadia Dapoz Lead Independent Director
Carlo Delladio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.-8.70%1 703
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-5.27%21 209
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.14.39%19 064
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-23.08%5 404
NEOEN-15.56%4 768
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-4.91%3 419
