Alerion Clean Power updates on its buyback program

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Monday that it has bought back 4,325 shares from June 5 to June 9, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR29.8592 for a total consideration of EUR129,140.89.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power as of June 9, 2023 is 350,506 representing 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power trades in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR29.90 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

