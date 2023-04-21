Alerion continues growth in wind power sector in Italy

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Friday that it had finalized an agreement with RWE Renewables Italia Srl that led to the acquisition of 51 percent of the share capital of Fri-El Anzi Srl and Fri-El Guardionara Srl, in which Alerion itself already held the remaining 49 percent of the share capital.

Fri-el Anzi and Fri-el Guardionara own two wind farms, located in the municipality of Anzi, with an installed capacity of 16 MW, and in the municipality of San Basilio, with an installed capacity of 24.7 MW, respectively.

The agreement also provided for the sale by Alerion of a 49 percent minority stake in the share capital of the company Andromeda Wind Srl - in which RWE already holds the remaining 51 percent of the share capital -, owner of a wind farm located in the municipality of Ururi, with an installed capacity of 26 MW.

The price paid for the purchase of Fri-el Anzi's and Fri-el Guardionara's stakes was EUR18.8 million and EUR25.5 million, respectively, while the price collected for the sale of Andromeda Wind's stake was EUR26.5 million.

Alerion Clean Power's stock closed Friday in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR28.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.