  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   IT0004720733

ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.

(ARN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-21 am EDT
28.40 EUR   -0.70%
02:00pAlerion continues growth in wind power sector in Italy
AN
03/30Squares bullish; banking well in Milan
AN
03/24Compliance Certificate XS2395580892
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerion continues growth in wind power sector in Italy

04/21/2023 | 02:00pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Friday that it had finalized an agreement with RWE Renewables Italia Srl that led to the acquisition of 51 percent of the share capital of Fri-El Anzi Srl and Fri-El Guardionara Srl, in which Alerion itself already held the remaining 49 percent of the share capital.

Fri-el Anzi and Fri-el Guardionara own two wind farms, located in the municipality of Anzi, with an installed capacity of 16 MW, and in the municipality of San Basilio, with an installed capacity of 24.7 MW, respectively.

The agreement also provided for the sale by Alerion of a 49 percent minority stake in the share capital of the company Andromeda Wind Srl - in which RWE already holds the remaining 51 percent of the share capital -, owner of a wind farm located in the municipality of Ururi, with an installed capacity of 26 MW.

The price paid for the purchase of Fri-el Anzi's and Fri-el Guardionara's stakes was EUR18.8 million and EUR25.5 million, respectively, while the price collected for the sale of Andromeda Wind's stake was EUR26.5 million.

Alerion Clean Power's stock closed Friday in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR28.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A. -0.70% 28.4 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
RWE AG 0.37% 41.05 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 208 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 994 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,7x
Yield 2023 1,40%
Capitalization 1 541 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 5,83%
Chart ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,60 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Francavilla Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josef Gostner Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nadia Dapoz Lead Independent Director
Carlo Delladio Lead Independent Director
Antonia Coppola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.-11.18%1 690
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-2.19%22 334
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.6.06%18 386
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.42%6 224
NEOEN-21.49%4 521
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-0.03%3 599
