  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ARN   IT0004720733

ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.

(ARN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:28:33 2023-01-23 am EST
30.73 EUR   -1.99%
07:36aAlerion goes ahead with buyback and takes over 4,350 treasury shares
AN
01/17Stock exchanges down; Tenaris rears its head again
AN
01/17Futures down; focus on Bank of Japan
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alerion goes ahead with buyback and takes over 4,350 treasury shares

01/23/2023 | 07:36am EST
(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,350 shares from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR31.9193 per share for a total value of EUR138,849.09.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power as of and including January 20, 2023 is 307,608 representing approximately 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power trades in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR31.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 172 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 807 M 874 M 874 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,6x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 1 691 M 1 832 M 1 832 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 5,83%
Chart ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,35 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Francavilla Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josef Gostner Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nadia Dapoz Lead Independent Director
Carlo Delladio Lead Independent Director
Antonia Coppola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.-2.64%1 832
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-0.15%21 391
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.5.45%18 471
NORTHLAND POWER INC.0.19%6 937
NEOEN-6.54%4 080
ENCAVIS AG-9.09%2 933