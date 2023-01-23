Alerion goes ahead with buyback and takes over 4,350 treasury shares

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,350 shares from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2023.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR31.9193 per share for a total value of EUR138,849.09.

The total number of treasury shares held by Alerion Clean Power as of and including January 20, 2023 is 307,608 representing approximately 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Alerion Clean Power trades in the red by 0.6 percent at EUR31.15 per share.

