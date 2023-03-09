Alerion, profit and dividend rise in 2022; equity improves

(Alliance News) - The board of Alerion Clean Power Spa on Thursday approved the consolidated financial statements for 2022, in which it reported a group net income of EUR71 million, up from EUR48.7 million in 2021.

The board proposed a dividend of EUR0.65 per share compared to EUR0.44 in 2021.

2022 revenues are EUR273.7 million, up from EUR153.8 million in 2021.

Specifically, operating revenues are EUR263.3 million, up from EUR148.6 million in the previous fiscal year, as a result of the sharp increase in electricity selling prices noted during the reporting period.

Ebitda for 2022 is EUR232.8 million, up 77 percent from the same period in 2021, when it was EUR131.9 million.

"It should be noted that Ebitda for 2022 includes an estimated increase of about EUR36.9 million due to the application of the extraordinary measures introduced by the Italian authorities during 2002 to deal with the so-called "expensive energy."

Group shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022 was EUR298.8 million, up EUR71.7 million from December 31, 2021 when it was EUR227.1 million. On this we note the positive change in fair value of derivative instruments on project financing bank loans, bond instruments and derivative instruments in commodity swapper EUR29.4 million."

Operating income 2022 is EUR189.8 million, up sharply from the figures recorded in 2021, when it was EUR90.9 million, after depreciation and amortization of EUR43 million.

Alerion on Thursday trades in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR31.40 per share.

