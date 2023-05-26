Gostner's company acquires 10,000 shares in Alerion Clean Power

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa announced Friday that Fri El Energy Investments, a company whose legal representative, Josef Gostner, is chairman of Alerion's board, has bought 10,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR30.8998, for a total value of EUR308,998.00.

Alerion Clean Power's stock on Friday closed in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR30.15 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

