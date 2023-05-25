Gostner's company acquires 6,000 shares in Alerion Clean Power

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reported Thursday that Fri El Energy Investments, a company whose legal representative, Josef Gostner, is chairman of Alerion's board, has bought 5,741 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR31.00, for a total value of EUR177,971.

Alerion Clean Power's stock on Thursday closed 3.3 percent in the red at EUR29.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.