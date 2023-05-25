Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ARN   IT0004720733

ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.

(ARN)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-25 am EDT
29.80 EUR   -3.25%
Gostner's company acquires 6,000 shares in Alerion Clean Power

05/25/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Alerion Clean Power Spa reported Thursday that Fri El Energy Investments, a company whose legal representative, Josef Gostner, is chairman of Alerion's board, has bought 5,741 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR31.00, for a total value of EUR177,971.

Alerion Clean Power's stock on Thursday closed 3.3 percent in the red at EUR29.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 271 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2022 71,0 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net Debt 2022 462 M 497 M 497 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 1 659 M 1 786 M 1 786 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 5,83%
Chart ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 30,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Francavilla Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josef Gostner Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Pircher Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadia Dapoz Lead Independent Director
Carlo Delladio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.-4.35%1 786
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-5.71%21 124
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.11.97%18 854
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-20.06%5 506
NEOEN-19.71%4 537
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-4.75%3 426
