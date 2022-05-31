Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   IT0004720733

ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.

(ARN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/31 11:36:56 am EDT
32.65 EUR   +8.47%
12:49pItaly's Alerion Clean Power drops plans to find industrial partner for now
RE
05/23ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/11Closure of the Offering
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italy's Alerion Clean Power drops plans to find industrial partner for now

05/31/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Alerion Clean Power dropped its plans to find an industrial or financial partner for the time being, with the renewable energy firm saying on Tuesday it was able to carry out the investments planned for the next few years on its own.

The company, which announced last year it would look for a partner to support its growth, said that higher energy prices and an improved outlook for the development of the renewable energy sector would create the conditions to clinch its investment targets independently.

This was despite "some expressions of interest from leading international investors," it added in a statement.

Italy's biggest regional utility A2A had flagged in February its interest in acquiring a majority stake in Alerion.

Alerion also raised its 2022 core profit guidance to about 260 million euros ($279 million) from the previous 236 million, citing the start-up of new wind and photovoltaic plants, among other factors. ($1 = 0.9321 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A2A S.P.A. -0.95% 1.5625 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A. 8.47% 32.65 Delayed Quote.1.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 172 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 807 M 870 M 870 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,6x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 1 626 M 1 753 M 1 753 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 6,07%
Chart ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,10 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target -45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Francavilla Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josef Gostner Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nadia Dapoz Lead Independent Director
Flavia Mazzarella Independent Director
Carlo Delladio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERION CLEAN POWER S.P.A.1.86%1 753
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.4.75%23 758
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%21 758
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.19%19 267
NORTHLAND POWER INC.2.03%7 083
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-23.10%5 496