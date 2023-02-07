Advanced search
02:06:30 2023-02-07
1.295 USD   +0.39%
02:15pAlerislife Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of AlerisLife Inc. - ALR
BU
02/03AlerisLife Agrees to Be Acquired by ABP Acquisition for $43.8 million; AlerisLife Shares Surge Pre-Bell
MT
02/03AlerisLife Agrees to be Acquired by ABP Acquisition for $43.8 million; Shares Halted Pre-Bell
MT
ALERISLIFE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of AlerisLife Inc. - ALR

02/07/2023 | 02:15pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of AlerisLife Inc. (NasdaqCM: ALR) to ABP Acquisition LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of AlerisLife will receive $1.31 in cash for each share of AlerisLife that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-alr/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
