Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AlerisLife Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALR   US33832D2053

ALERISLIFE INC.

(ALR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.190 USD   -1.65%
05/20ALERISLIFE : How to Know if it's Time to Move to a Retirement Community
PU
05/17AlerisLife's Five Star Senior Living Communities Receive National Recognition
BU
05/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AlerisLife : How to Know if it's Time to Move to a Retirement Community

05/20/2022 | 09:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retirement is your reward after a lifetime of hard work and planning. It's your time to have fun and pursue your passions both familiar and new, like writing that novel or spending an entire day as a couch potato watching movies. No matter what it is, you've earned it.

Some older adults always knew downsizing would be part of their retirement plan. For others, it took retiring to realize they would like a change of pace. Whether moving to a retirement community is a new idea or it's always been part of your plans, it can be tricky to know what time is the right time to make such a major life decision. Let's take a look at retirement living and how to decide when might be the right time to consider moving to a retirement community.

What is a retirement community?

The term retirement community is a broad one, but generally refers to senior living neighborhoods or housing complexes designed for older adults.

Retirement communities give older adults the option to spend their time doing what they love without the stress of the day-to-day chores, home maintenance or driving. There's a wide range of communities to choose from, from 55+ communities and independent living to assisted living or memory care. No matter what kind of lifestyle you want, there's a place just for you.

Signs it's time to consider moving to a retirement community

Only you will know when it's the right time to move to a retirement community, but there are some tell-tale signs to know when you might want to make the move.

You want to enjoy stress-free living

You've spent your life working, keeping your home clean and cooking meals. Now it's time to reward yourself with the freedom to do what you love and have a retirement community handle the rest. Retirement communities offer in-house dining with customizable menus, housekeeping options and more to make sure nothing gets in the way of what makes you happy. Even planning what to do with your free time is easier with scheduled events, classes and entertainment.

Your friends and family have moved or passed away

Social circles can shrink for older adults due to reasons outside their control like family moving to a new area or friends passing away. If you find yourself wanting to move closer to family or forge new bonds with friends, it might be time to move to a retirement community. Retirement communities bring older adults together to enjoy each other's company with a wide range of amenities to let you live life to the fullest.

Transportation has become a problem

If driving at night has become difficult or the thought of getting in the car to go to the grocery store is stressful, a retirement community might be right for you. Retirement communities are strategically located close to shops, services and other amenities for convenience. Plus, there are all kinds of transportation options available at retirement communities like buses, excursion vans and scheduled trips that bring you where you want to go. Moving to a retirement community also doesn't mean you have to give up your car-plenty of retirement communities have parking lots or parking garages nearby.

You want to build strength after an injury

Building your strength back up after an injury, surgery or illness can be tough, but retirement communities can make it easier. Most retirement communities have a rehab and fitness partner who can help you in recovery. Five Star Senior Living communities partner with Ageility, a personalized rehab, fitness and wellness provider for older adults. You can try out a retirement community with a short-term stay and you may find you'd like to stay even longer.

Access to personal or nursing care is important Many retirement communities offer close and easy access to the care you need. Maybe you need some extra support throughout the day through personal care or you need daily nursing care. No matter your needs, you can find a community that will support you.

Find a retirement community near you

Remember that the right time to move to a retirement community is when you're ready and moving to a community has never been more exciting, due to the abundance of options and amenities that are available. When you decide it's time to consider moving to a retirement community, Five Star can help you find the right retirement community to enjoy this new stage of life exactly the way you want.

Disclaimer

AlerisLife Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 01:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALERISLIFE INC.
05/20ALERISLIFE : How to Know if it's Time to Move to a Retirement Community
PU
05/17AlerisLife's Five Star Senior Living Communities Receive National Recognition
BU
05/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen -3-
DJ
05/11B. Riley Downgrades Alere to Neutral from Buy, Lowers Price Target to $1.50 from $5
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : AlerisLife Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/03FIVE STAR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03ALERISLIFE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/03AlerisLife Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03Earnings Flash (ALR) ALERISLIFE Posts Q1 Revenue $173.1M, vs. Street Est of $176M
MT
05/03AlerisLife Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALERISLIFE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 741 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,7 M 38,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart ALERISLIFE INC.
Duration : Period :
AlerisLife Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERISLIFE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,19 $
Average target price 1,50 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey C. Leer President, CEO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Priti Jindal Medical Director
Barbara D. Gilmore Independent Director
Gerard Michael Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERISLIFE INC.-59.66%39
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES6.09%2 289
ORPEA-72.08%1 677
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-26.28%1 487
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.6.20%1 028
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC24.65%1 016