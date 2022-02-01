AlerisLife Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 24th

AlerisLife Inc. (Nasdaq: ALR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jeff Leer will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5436. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 1968786.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.alerislife.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About AlerisLife (Nasdaq: ALR):

AlerisLife enriches and inspires the lives of its older adult customers across the United States by delivering an exceptional and enhanced resident experience to senior living and active adult residents, while also offering lifestyle services to the younger “choice-based” consumer. The Company is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.alerislife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005935/en/