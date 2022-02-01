Log in
    ALR   US33832D2053

ALERISLIFE INC.

(ALR)
AlerisLife Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 24th

02/01/2022 | 08:04am EST
AlerisLife Inc. (Nasdaq: ALR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jeff Leer will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5436. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 1968786.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.alerislife.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

About AlerisLife (Nasdaq: ALR):

AlerisLife enriches and inspires the lives of its older adult customers across the United States by delivering an exceptional and enhanced resident experience to senior living and active adult residents, while also offering lifestyle services to the younger “choice-based” consumer. The Company is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.alerislife.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 940 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 93,3 M 93,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Katherine E. Potter President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Leer Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Priti Jindal Medical Director
Barbara D. Gilmore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERISLIFE INC.-0.34%93
ORPEA-55.96%2 807
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES5.16%2 276
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-16.54%1 861
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.2.52%981
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-5.21%831