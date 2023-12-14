ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION DECLARES

CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

MINNEAPOLIS (December 14, 2023) - Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, a 5.56% increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of close of business on December 27, 2023. Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus' investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

The Company also announced that its board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program (the "New Stock Repurchase Program") which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 1,000,000 shares of its common stock, subject to certain limitations and conditions. The New Stock Repurchase Program will become effective on February 18, 2024, and will expire on February 18, 2027. On February 18, 2024, the New Stock Repurchase Program will replace and supersede the Company's existing stock repurchase program which was originally announced on February 22, 2021. The New Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares of its common stock and there is no assurance that the Company will do so. Based on market conditions, repurchases will generally be made from time to time in the open market.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients' needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements