    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  
ALERUS FINANCIAL : DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES (Form 8-K)

07/26/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION DECLARES

CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (July 26, 2021) - Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, a 6.7 percent increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on October 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 17, 2021. Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus' investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

# # #

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 18:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 498 M 498 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 86,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Randy L. Newman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Katie A. Lorenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sally J. Wold Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.88%560
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.38%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.53%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%202 066