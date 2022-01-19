Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alerus Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALERUS FINANCIAL : DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES - Form 8-K

01/19/2022 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION DECLARES

CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (January 19, 2022) - Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, a 6.7% increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of close of business on March 18, 2022. Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus' investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments - banking, retirement and benefits services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients' needs. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

# # #

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 19:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
02:16pAlerus Financial Keeps Quarterly Dividend Steady at $0.16/Share, Payable April 8 to Sha..
MT
02:15pALERUS FINANCIAL : DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES - Form 8-K
PU
02:07pALERUS FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:04pALERUS FINANCIAL : Adds Jennifer March as Financial Guide
PU
01/05ALERUS FINANCIAL : Adds Annette Wanchena as Lead Treasury Management Specialist
PU
01/05ALERUS FINANCIAL : Adds Michael Birch as Consumer Sales Regional Director
PU
01/03Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Re..
BU
2021ALERUS FINANCIAL : Adds Brent Quast as Senior Business Advisor
PU
2021ALERUS FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF Metro Phoenix Bank - Form 8-K
PU
2021ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 49,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 497 M 497 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float -
Chart ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alerus Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,88 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Randy L. Newman Executive Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sally J. Wold Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.72%497
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%445 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.98%378 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY18.15%220 286
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.03%196 467