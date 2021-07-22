Log in
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
Alerus Financial : Adds Anna Larson as Financial Advisor

07/22/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Alerus Adds Anna Larson as Financial Advisor

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (July 22, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Anna Larson as financial advisor. In this role, Larson delivers comprehensive financial advice to help clients meet their complex and unique long-term objectives.

Larson has more than six years of financial services experience and has expertise in retirement income or distribution planning, risk management, investment management, and legacy planning. She holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses, is licensed for life, health, and annuity insurance in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Florida, and is a Retirement Income Certified Professional. She holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. She is based at Alerus' office at 2300 South Columbia Road in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 39,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 511 M 511 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 86,8%
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,72 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy L. Newman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Katie A. Lorenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sally J. Wold Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.59%560
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.82%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.89%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.33%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.96%202 066