Alerus Financial : Adds Anna Larson as Financial Advisor

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (July 22, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Anna Larson as financial advisor. In this role, Larson delivers comprehensive financial advice to help clients meet their complex and unique long-term objectives.

Larson has more than six years of financial services experience and has expertise in retirement income or distribution planning, risk management, investment management, and legacy planning. She holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses, is licensed for life, health, and annuity insurance in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Florida, and is a Retirement Income Certified Professional. She holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. She is based at Alerus' office at 2300 South Columbia Road in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.