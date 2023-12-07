Back

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA (December 6, 2023) - Alerus is pleased to announce Bennett Johnson has joined the company as a business advisor. In this role, he serves as the trusted point of contact for business clients, providing comprehensive advice and solutions to meet their current and long-term financial needs. He specializes in providing business clients with commercial banking services and draws on his experience serving small business clients and manufacturers to help clients navigate their evolving needs.

Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in finance from North Dakota State University. He is based in Alerus's Minnetonka office.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company that provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments - banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology.

Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are located in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.