Alerus Financial : Adds Brent Quast as Senior Business Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 15, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Brent Quast as senior business advisor. In this role, he serves as the trusted point of contact for business clients and delivers comprehensive financial advice to help them achieve their financial wellness goals. He works closely with experts across Alerus to serve business clients' holistic financial needs and ensure access to the company's full suite of diversified services.

Quast has 20 years of experience in the financial industry, including serving in positions at large, national organizations and community banks, where he has developed expertise in consumer banking, private banking, and small business and commercial financial services. He serves a broad range of clients in industries including healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and commercial and residential construction and development. He holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, and a certificate in executive leadership from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin's School of Business.

Quast is an active member of his community and has previously served in board positions with multiple organizations, including the Rotary International and the Red Cross. He currently serves as president of the New Prague (Minnesota) Economic Development Authority and is president of the New Prague Soccer Club.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.