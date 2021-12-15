Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alerus Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
News 
Summary

Alerus Financial : Adds Brent Quast as Senior Business Advisor

12/15/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Alerus Adds Brent Quast as Senior Business Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 15, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Brent Quast as senior business advisor. In this role, he serves as the trusted point of contact for business clients and delivers comprehensive financial advice to help them achieve their financial wellness goals. He works closely with experts across Alerus to serve business clients' holistic financial needs and ensure access to the company's full suite of diversified services.

Quast has 20 years of experience in the financial industry, including serving in positions at large, national organizations and community banks, where he has developed expertise in consumer banking, private banking, and small business and commercial financial services. He serves a broad range of clients in industries including healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and commercial and residential construction and development. He holds a bachelor's degree in biology from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, and a certificate in executive leadership from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin's School of Business.

Quast is an active member of his community and has previously served in board positions with multiple organizations, including the Rotary International and the Red Cross. He currently serves as president of the New Prague (Minnesota) Economic Development Authority and is president of the New Prague Soccer Club.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:38:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:39pALERUS FINANCIAL : Adds Brent Quast as Senior Business Advisor
PU
12/09ALERUS FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF Metro Phoenix Bank - Form 8-K
PU
12/09ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
12/09Alerus Financial Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MPB BHC, IN..
CI
12/08ALERUS FINANCIAL : Metro Phoenix Bank Acquisition
PU
12/08Alerus Financial Corporation Announces Executive Changes, Effective January 1, 2022
CI
12/08Alerus Financial Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
12/08Alerus Announces Acquisition of Metro Phoenix Bank
BU
12/08ALERUS FINANCIAL : Build Your Community Program Tops $4 Million in Giving
PU
12/08ALERUS FINANCIAL : Adds Jennifer Collison as Mortgage Banker
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,89x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 479 M 479 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 86,8%
Managers and Directors
Randy L. Newman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Katie A. Lorenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sally J. Wold Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.05%481
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.28%470 271
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.60%361 164
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.91%243 441
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%203 360
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%194 936