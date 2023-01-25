Advanced search
Alerus Financial : Adds Cody Jennewein as Financial Advisor

01/25/2023 | 12:21pm EST
Alerus Adds Cody Jennewein as Financial Advisor

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA (Jan. 25, 2023) - Alerus is pleased to announce Cody Jennewein has joined the company as a financial advisor. In this role, he delivers comprehensive financial advice to meet clients' holistic and unique long-term objectives. He works closely with other Alerus specialists to build the right team for each client's circumstance to help ensure they achieve and maintain financial wellness.

Jennewein holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota and has several years of financial industry experience. He is based in Alerus' office at 2300 South Columbia Road in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company that provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments - banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology.

Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are located in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
