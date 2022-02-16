Alerus Financial : Adds Lodi Larson as Senior Retirement Specialist

DES MOINES, IOWA (Feb. 16, 2022) - Alerus is pleased to announce the addition of Lodi Larson as a senior retirement specialist. In this role, she works with advisors, third-party administrators, and plan sponsors to deliver retirement plan service that exceeds expectations. She is responsible for maintaining and strengthening current and new business relationships.

Larson has more than 10 years of experience in the retirement and insurance industries, serving in roles including new business specialist and as a 3(16) administrator, where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of 250 401(k) plans. She is also the co-founder of Mackenzy's Little Miracles, a non-profit established to continue her daughter's legacy of giving back and paying it forward. She is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

