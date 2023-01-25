Alerus Financial : Adds Tony Meyer as Financial Advisor

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA (Jan. 25, 2023) - Alerus is pleased to announce Tony Meyer has joined the company as a financial advisor. In this role, he delivers comprehensive financial advice to meet clients' holistic and unique long-term objectives. He works closely with other Alerus specialists to build the right team for each client's circumstance to help ensure they achieve and maintain financial wellness.

Meyer has nearly 10 years of financial services experience, with an emphasis in providing a high-level of client service and solutions tailored to each client's specific needs. He holds a bachelor's degree in general studies from the University of North Dakota, where he also played collegiate baseball. A native of Grand Forks, North Dakota, he plays an active role in supporting his community as a member of the Greater Grand Forks Sertoma Club. He is based in Alerus' office located at 2300 South Columbia Road in Grand Forks.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company that provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments - banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology.

Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are located in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.