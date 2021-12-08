Log in
    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
Alerus Financial : Build Your Community Program Tops $4 Million in Giving

12/08/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Alerus Build Your Community Program Tops $4 Million in Giving

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 8, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce it has donated more than $4 million to charitable organizations through its Build Your Community program since the program's inception in 2007. From January 2020 through August 2021, over $600,000 was contributed to charitable organizations to help those in need.

The Build Your Community program is unique in that mortgage bankers contribute $50 of every closed mortgage to the program, which is then matched by Alerus. Funds are targeted toward four community-oriented causes: hunger, childhood education, public servants (veterans, police, fire), or homelessness and affordable housing. Mortgage clients may choose which area they would like a donation to be directed in their behalf.

"Our commitment to community is strong and we value the opportunity to support charitable organizations that do so much to help those in need," said Lori Day, director of mortgage. "The partnership between our clients, mortgage bankers, and company in supporting charitable organizations makes our giving program truly unique, and we are proud to give back to the communities where we live and work."

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.

Disclaimer

Alerus Financial Corporation published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 22:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 541 M 541 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 86,8%
Managers and Directors
Randy L. Newman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Katie A. Lorenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sally J. Wold Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION14.58%541
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.94%480 438
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.51%365 910
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%246 188
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%206 254
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.73%200 358