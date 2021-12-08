Alerus Financial : Build Your Community Program Tops $4 Million in Giving

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 8, 2021) - Alerus is pleased to announce it has donated more than $4 million to charitable organizations through its Build Your Community program since the program's inception in 2007. From January 2020 through August 2021, over $600,000 was contributed to charitable organizations to help those in need.

The Build Your Community program is unique in that mortgage bankers contribute $50 of every closed mortgage to the program, which is then matched by Alerus. Funds are targeted toward four community-oriented causes: hunger, childhood education, public servants (veterans, police, fire), or homelessness and affordable housing. Mortgage clients may choose which area they would like a donation to be directed in their behalf.

"Our commitment to community is strong and we value the opportunity to support charitable organizations that do so much to help those in need," said Lori Day, director of mortgage. "The partnership between our clients, mortgage bankers, and company in supporting charitable organizations makes our giving program truly unique, and we are proud to give back to the communities where we live and work."

