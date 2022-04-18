Alerus Financial : Chief Risk Officer Named One of 2022's Notable Women in Banking and Finance

MINNEAPOLIS (April 18, 2022) - Alerus is pleased to announce Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President Karin Taylor has been named one of the 2022 Notable Women in Banking and Finance by Twin Cities Business magazine. The award recognizes senior level, Minnesota-based financial professionals who have contributed to their company's growth and provided leadership to others in their industry.

Taylor spearheaded Alerus' COVID-19 response, including early implementation of safety measures and adapting the company's long-term workplace policy to accommodate a mix of remote, hybrid, and in-office employees. She also oversees all credit activities and ensures the executive team has a deep understanding of ongoing impacts to various industries and how those impacts are reflected in the company's loan portfolio.

Taylor has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry and has specialized in risk management for nearly 20 years. She shares her industry expertise with young professionals as a participant in the Best Prep eMentors program and internally through Alerus' leadership development program. She has previously served as a board member for the Minnesota Bankers Association Insurance Services, Inc., and as a strategic topic project advisor for the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

About Alerus

Alerus (Alerus Financial, N.A.) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments-banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.