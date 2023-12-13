Alerus Financial Corporation announced the addition of Nikki Sorum and John Uribe to its board of directors. Ms. Sorum brings 40 years of experience as a leader in the financial services industry. She served for more than 20 years in various leadership roles at Thrivent Financial, most recently as head of sales and distribution at Thrivent Advisors, a position she held from 2020 until 2023.

Prior to her time at Thrivent, Ms. Sorum served in senior vice president roles at RBC Wealth Management and was a partner at McKinsey & Co. She holds a bachelor?s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Uribe brings more than 30 years of financial and strategic leadership experience with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, and general management.

He currently serves as chief financial officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, a position he has held since 2022. Prior to his appointment as chief financial officer, Mr. Uribe served as vice president of corporate development and interim treasurer since 2012. Before joining Blue Cross, Mr. Uribe served in various finance leadership roles at RedBrick Health, GE Commercial Finance-Fleet Services, General Mills, and NCR Corporation.

He is a board member for organizations including Learn to Live, the Bakken Museum, and the Latino Economic Development Center. He holds a bachelor?s degree in accounting and an MBA in finance and international business from Indiana University Bloomington.