    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
  Report
Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

11/23/2021 | 03:31pm EST
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, a 6.7 percent increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of close of business on December 24, 2021. Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus’ investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, ND. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to businesses and consumers through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. These solutions are delivered through a relationship-oriented primary point of contact along with responsive and client-friendly technology. Alerus Financial banking and wealth management offices are located in Grand Forks and Fargo, ND, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN metropolitan area and Scottsdale and Mesa, AZ. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration offices are located in St. Paul, MN, East Lansing, MI, and Littleton, CO.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 49,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 561 M 561 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 86,8%
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,63 $
Average target price 34,50 $
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randy L. Newman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Katie A. Lorenson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin D. Lemke Independent Director
Sally J. Wold Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.71%561
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.64%485 698
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%378 759
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%243 086
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%204 635
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.76%200 717