    ALRS   US01446U1034

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(ALRS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
23.41 USD   -3.62%
Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

09/13/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, a 12.5% increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of close of business on September 30, 2022. Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus’ investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients’ needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.


05:58pAlerus Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
09/06ALERUS FINANCIAL : Prairie Business Names Alerus Among 50 Best Places to Work
09/01ALERUS FINANCIAL : Ends Non-Sufficient Funds Fees for Consumers, Small Business Clients
08/11ALERUS FINANCIAL : Makes Emergency Savings Accounts Available for Retirement Plan Particip..
08/04ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
07/29Hovde Group Upgrades Alerus Financial to Outperform From Market Perform, Sets $28 Price..
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Alerus Financial Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
07/28Alerus Financial Q2 Profit, Revenue Decline
07/27ALERUS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
07/27Earnings Flash (ALRS) ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION Posts Q2 EPS $0.52
Analyst Recommendations on ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 220 M - -
Net income 2022 44,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 485 M 485 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Alerus Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,29 $
Average target price 26,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katie A. Lorenson President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Albert Villalon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel E. Coughlin Chairman
Jon N. Hendry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Biessener Senior Vice President & Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-17.04%485
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.85%353 610
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.72%283 403
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.11%172 698
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 709